Hamilton County man accused of exchanging vapes for sex with 14-year-old he met on Snapchat

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Hamilton County man's alleged dealings with a 14-year-old girl led to his arrest this week on a count of promotion of human trafficking of a minor.

Investigators said Jacob Scott Glenn, 24, Cicero, came in contact with the juvenile online via Snapchat, told her he was 16 and agreed to sell her vapes, which dispense vapor containing nicotine.

On Christmas Eve, Chesterfield police said, the girl — who is a Madison County resident — left her family's home through a window and met with Glenn, who drove her to the parking lot of a truck stop in Daleville.

At that point, he allegedly told the juvenile he was no longer willing to sell her vapes for cash, but would give them to her in exchange for sex. She eventually complied with that request, investigators said.

Glenn allegedly took the 14-year-old girl to the Daleville truck stop for a second time in January, where they again engaged in sex in exchange for vapes.

According to an affidavit, the girl later told classmates and two teachers — and finally her father, who alerted authorities — about her dealings with Glenn.

Interactions happened in Delaware County

The document also said Glenn had identified himself using a false first name, and that authorities recovered a video and photographs showing some of what took place in the Daleville parking lot.

Because the alleged sexual interactions took place in Delaware County, Glenn was taken to the Delaware County jail after he was arrested Monday. He continued to be held without bond on Wednesday.

He was also preliminarily charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The human trafficking charge is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was also conducting a related investigation.

In October 2020, Glenn was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor in a Madison County Court. That case — which also involves allegations of sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on Snapchat — is still pending.

