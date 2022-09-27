Hamilton County sheriff is ditching law enforcement helicopters for drones

You can expect to see fewer law enforcement helicopters in the air if a new initiative at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office goes according to plan.

The sheriff's office is in the process of moving from helicopter operations to drone operations, officials said in a news release Tuesday. The intention is to train more deputies on drone use with a goal of having at least one drone-certified employee on every shift.

The sheriff's office has seven drones on hand and will purchase eight more within a year. It will save taxpayer dollars, according to officials.

Over the course of five years, it costs about $3 million to purchase and maintain a helicopter. That's compared to $20,000 over the same five-year period for a drone, the release said.

There are other advantages. Drones can get airborne in under one minute and discreetly conduct surveillance at lower altitudes, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement agencies use helicopters and drones in situations such as police pursuits, searching for missing persons or surveillance of a drug operation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Charmaine McGuffey to ditch helicopters for drones in 2023