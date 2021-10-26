Hamilton County Sheriff's Office detective charged with domestic assault

Oct. 26—Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Detective Richard Patterson has been charged with domestic assault following a domestic violence call earlier this month in Hixson.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the 6800 block of Hampton Woods Circle on a report of domestic violence involving Patterson on Oct. 9.

On Oct. 20, the sheriff's office placed Patterson, 46, on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of both a criminal investigation and an internal sheriff's office investigation.

Warrants were obtained by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office detectives on Monday charging Patterson with domestic assault. The same day, Patterson turned himself in at the Silverdale Detention Center.

Officials with the sheriff's office said they could not provide further information about the incident at this time as the investigation into what occurred is ongoing.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a marked rise in the number of domestic violence incidents reported to local law enforcement agencies, domestic violence shelters and other agencies where those fleeing partner violence can receive much-needed assistance. From March 2019 to March 2020, there was a reported 24% increase in domestic violence reports. Across Hamilton County, the increase was 89%.

From January to April 2020, the Chattanooga Police Department responded to 428 reports of domestic violence. In that same time period in 2021, the department responded to 453 calls. There were 391 domestic violence calls in 2018 and 402 in 2019.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, victim advocates continue to offer services to those suffering any form of intimate partner abuse and encourage anyone in such a situation to make the call to get the help they need, whether that call is to law enforcement or an abuse hotline.

The Partnership for Families, Children and Adults in Chattanooga offers a domestic violence and sexual assault crisis hotline at 423-755-2700, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Services are free and confidential for people of all genders.

Resources like the victim services units of the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney General provide guidance and support for victims of crimes like domestic abuse, particularly through the legal process when charges are pressed against abusers. They also assist with crisis counseling and intervention, safety planning and filing assistance from the Tennessee Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, which provides financial assistance to innocent victims suffering personal injury after a violent crime in the state.

Abuse hotlines and local law enforcement can connect people to advocacy agencies like the Children's Advocacy Center and the Family Justice Center.

Contact Kelcey Caulder