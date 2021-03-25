Hamilton: F1 can't ignore race hosts' human rights issues

  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain attends the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix press conference in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 25,2021. (Dan Istitene, Pool via AP)
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain attends the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix press conference in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 25,2021. (Dan Istitene, Pool via AP)
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain attends the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix press conference in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 25,2021. (Dan Istitene, Pool via AP)
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain attends the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix press conference in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 25,2021. (Dan Istitene, Pool via AP)
1 / 4

Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain attends the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix press conference in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, March 25,2021. (Dan Istitene, Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JEROME PUGMIRE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday urged the global racing series to not ignore human rights violations in the countries where it stages races, an issue that is once again a topic ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Bahrain, which has held F1 races since 2004, has been accused of exploiting the series to gloss over, or “sportswash,” its human rights record — by using a high-profile sporting event to project a favorable image of the country. The F1 calendar this year also includes races in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, who have been accused of using sports in a similar way.

“I don’t think that we should be going to these countries and ignoring what is happening in those places, arriving, having a great time and then leave,” Hamilton said Thursday, ahead of Sunday's Bahrain GP. “Human rights, I don’t think, should be a political issue. We all deserve equal rights.”

After last year's Bahrain GP, the seven-time world champion said he hoped to speak directly with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on the subject of the Persian Gulf State's human rights record.

Asked during Thursday's news conference if he had managed to speak with the crown prince, Hamilton said:

“At the moment I think the steps that I’ve taken really have been in private, and I think that’s the right way to go about it. So I don’t really want to say too much that may jeopardize any progress."

But, Hamilton added, "I’m definitely committed to helping any way I can.”

Before last year's Bahrain GP in November, Hamilton received three letters from alleged torture survivors containing harrowing descriptions of the extreme beatings and sexual abuse they endured.

“(Those letters) weighed quite heavily on me, it was the first time I’d received letters like that along my travels. So, for the last few months I’ve taken time to try and educate myself," the 36-year-old British driver said Thursday.

Hamilton took the knee at every race last year to fight against racism, and says he will do so again this season.

“I think what’s really important is that young children are watching what we’re doing, and when they see us take the knee, they will sit and ask their parents or their teachers: ‘What are they taking the knee for?’" Hamilton said. “It sparks an uncomfortable conversation (and) it means parents have to educate themselves, and the kids are getting educated.”

But Hamilton acknowledged that he had to learn much more about Bahrain.

“Because coming here all these years, I wasn’t aware of all of the human rights issues,” he said. "I (have) spent time speaking to legal human rights experts, speaking to human rights organizations like Amnesty (International). I’ve seen the UK ambassador here in Bahrain, and I’ve spoken to Bahrain officials.”

One of the letters sent to Hamilton last November was from Mohammed Ramadhan, who is on death row. After supporting Bahrain’s pro-democracy uprising, he was allegedly framed in a murder case and beaten with iron bars to extract his confession.

Ramadhan's 11-year-old son Ahmed reached out personally to Hamilton, drawing a picture of his F1 Mercedes car and sending it to him last December, along with a personal written plea: “Lewis, Please save my father.”

Mother-of-four Najah Yusuf also wrote to Hamilton, detailing abuses she'd suffered at the hands of officers from Bahrain’s National Security Agency.

The other letter writer, Ali AlHajee, remains imprisoned in Jau Prison — which is located not far from Sakhir's F1 track — after organizing pro-democracy protests.

“These claims are both misleading and untrue. The cases cited have absolutely no connection with F1," the Bahraini government's National Communication Centre said in an email to The Associated Press. “The government of Bahrain has a zero-tolerance policy towards mistreatment of any kind and has put in place internationally recognized human rights safeguards. Any complaints are fully investigated and action taken where any evidence of mistreatment is found.”

On Wednesday, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) sent new F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali an open letter co-signed by 61 British lawmakers and 24 rights groups. They asked him to ensure F1 establishes an independent inquiry into abuses linked to the race, and to meet with victims and rights groups to secure compensation.

“We have engaged in detail with BIRD and parliamentarians in recent years and have raised the matters discussed," Domenicali wrote in his response, which BIRD shared with the AP. “However, it is important to make clear that Formula 1 is not a cross-border investigatory organisation. ... Unlike governments and other bodies, we are not able to undertake the actions you request, and it would not be appropriate for us to pretend we can. ”

BIRD also sent a letter to German driver Sebastian Vettel, asking him to carry a message of solidarity with Bahraini political prisoners on his Aston Martin helmet at Sunday's race. At last season's Turkish GP, the four-time F1 champion had a message of diversity and inclusion on his race helmet.

“Your helmet (at the Turkish GP) bore the slogans ‘Together as One’ and ’No borders, just horizons - only freedom,” BIRD wrote to Vettel via his team. “Yet for many in Bahrain, freedom remains a distant dream.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix betting preview: Lewis Hamilton doesn't enter as the favorite

    Hamilton is the No. 2 favorite behind Max Verstappen.

  • A Marine Corps F-35 was damaged by a round fired from the fighter's own cannon that exploded

    The F-35's 25 mm cannon can fire over 3,000 rounds a minute. The military is still investigating what went wrong with this one round.

  • Lewis Hamilton prepares for new season – but will it be his last in Formula One?

    Who is to say Mercedes’ remarkable dominance will continue?

  • Thousands of Thai protesters demand monarchy reform, release of jailed leaders

    Thousands of protesters gathered in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to demand reform of the monarchy and the release of jailed leaders, days after one of the most violent demonstrations since they began last year. Thailand's youth protest movement emerged last year and has posed the biggest challenge to the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 from an elected government. More than 30 civilians and police were injured in a clash at a protest near the palace on Saturday, after police used water cannon, teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the rally.

  • Matt Kuchar halves hole with double bogey, gets finals rematch with Kevin Kisner

    Matt Kuchar halved a hole on Thursday with a double bogey and will now face his finals opponent from 2019.

  • Don't Expect Ferrari to Win Formula 1 Races This Season

    Ferrari coming off its worst finish in the F1 Championship since 1980.

  • Georgia Man Receives Final Paycheck Of $915 In Oil-Covered Pennies With A 'F**k You' Note

    The 91,515 coins weighed about 504 pounds, and were delivered to the worker after he was forced to contact the government to get his last pay stub.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • The ‘Modern Princess Diana Bob’ Is Here. Is It Best Left in the Past?

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyAlaina Demopoulos: After a year in lockdown that found us bleaching, buzzing, dyeing, or growing out our hair, one might think that our heads have been through enough. But brace yourself: Princess Diana hair is making a comeback. Or at least if you ask the folks at Glamour, who have dubbed her ever-divisive mushroom bob the haircut of the season. Blame it on The Crown, Kristen Stewart’s upcoming Diana biopic Spencer, or a renewed interest in royal drama courtesy of Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.I am here to say: It is not too late. We don’t have to live like this. The “Modern Diana Bob,” as it’s called, must be stopped.Princess Diana’s Restless Ghost Still Haunts the Royal FamilyLet me be clear. I am very much team Diana. I have devoured just about every series or movie which centers the Princess of Wales—even the bad conspiracy theory documentaries. I understand that Princess Diana was a style icon, an international role model, and tireless advocate for the most vulnerable. She gave so much to the world... but we don’t have to pretend that we all want her hair.That feathered shag, both instantly recognizable and ever-imitated, did much to promote Diana’s image as a new kind of royal, the noble-next-door plucked from privileged obscurity and thrown into the world’s most famous family. And even though countless women tried to recreate Diana’s sweeping layers at home, she was sort of like the 1980s version of models I see today on Instagram trying to make mullets a thing. It works for them, just like it did for her, but I won’t pretend that I could pull it off. Please, people, resist the allure of the “Modern Diana.” My cheekbones can't handle it.Tim Teeman: The first, most obvious problem with Glamour’s thesis is that Princess Diana never had this haircut. Meg Ryan popularized a version of this haircut years later. Diana’s chopped-in hairdo was no bedhead-in-waiting, and it was very much of its time many years earlier. This was a time of clouds of hairspray being used to keep bigger and stiffer styles firmly in place. Diana subverted the iron-clad bouffant for sure, and her hair loosened up even more later in her life, when it became slicker and wavier. But the feathery layering she did to it in the early/mid-’90s was delightful, and unlike Alaina, I love it. Diana visits the Nemazuva Child feeding centre near Masvingo in Zimbabwe, to see the work done by the Zimbabwe Red Cross, 12th July 1993. She is wearing a safari suit by Catherine Walker. Princess Diana Archive It even looked glorious when it got wet—recall when Diana and the boys got soaked at a visit to an amusement park. Diana, Prince William & Prince Harry visit 'Thorpe Park' amusement park. Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images Diana didn’t wear her hair exactly as Glamour shows, but because she layered her hair and set it big, anything that could be approximately visually related to it becomes a descendant. Diana was a fashion icon, and her hair and style influenced others, but the hair Glamour is invoking here is not a Diana style, but so what? The Crown means she has returned as an icon of all kinds, including style, and so here we are.The evolution of Diana’s hairstyles took place alongside a corresponding evolution in her sense of style; and mapped the evolving spirit of the 1980s alongside popular TV characters like Sue Ellen in Dallas and Alexis in Dynasty. Linda Evans (Krystle), John Forsythe (Blake), and Joan Collins (Alexis) in a 1983 promotional shot for Dynasty’s fourth season. Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Like them, and Margaret Thatcher, Diana’s hair began its odyssey in mousier times, the early 1980s, when big hair was yet to really happen. The glorious Farrah Fawcett and Studio 54 flicks of the 1970s had somehow morphed into modest pudding bowls, as seen on Joanna Lumley’s Purdey in The New Avengers. And this is where Diana’s hair began its journey when she was a young woman working as a nursery assistant. The first signs of incipient volume came when she and Prince Charles gave their engagement interview, where he says “whatever in love means.” Her hair looks, appositely enough, like a heavy, approaching cloud of woe. Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer (wearing the diamond and sapphire engagement ring he gave her) in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement in London on Feb. 24, 1981. PA Images via Getty Images As the decade became showier, so her hair got bigger and more complicated. Diana and her style exploded in an era when fashion and beauty itself become more accessible. Suddenly, good fashion was affordable, and Diana as a style avatar was the ideal transmitter of this democratization (even if the labels she wore cost in the thousands).Alaina: I agree that proponents of the “Modern Diana Bob” are playing fast and loose with her hair legacy. Kristen Stewart and Kaia Gerber (two people Glamour cited as Diana hair ambassadors, below), do not have her hair at all, save for it being short and blonde. Lady Diana Spencer, then 19, at the Young England Kindergarten School at St. Saviours Church Hall in London's Pimlico, where she worked as a nursery assistant. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Their ears are also liberated from the bowl shape Diana had in her early years as Charles’ fiancée and young wife. Was she really “Shy Di” or could she just not hear anything underneath that crown of waves? What makes Diana’s hair so iconic is that it was uniquely hers, and anyone recreating the style just looks like they’re putting on a Halloween costume.The royal wedding era Diana of 1981 had hair that was a feat of architecture—side-swept and choppy, but helmet-like in construction. Not a strand out of place. I just wish someone would have tousled it up a bit, but the closest we get to that is when she blew it out to the side. It bounces, but in a controlled, rigid way that makes me sit up straight and hold my breath. Not exactly conducive to this post-vaccine, hedonistic, “roaring 20s” future some are promising. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) Stylists told Glamour that a layered version of the style is popular again because one can blow strands out and get a little “bounce.” That makes the redone version slightly more punk rock than Sloane Ranger—Diana's hair kept in place. Not a lot of spring in there. The color is different too, you can see Kristen Stewart’s dark brown roots, and Kaia Gerber’s blonde is a little more brassy, à la Debbie Harry. Diana always preferred her side-swept bangs, but as the TikTok meme goes, Gen Z has spoken: side parts aren’t cool anymore. Middle parts are in.Tim: I think the problem with mis-labeling this new hairstyle is indicative of a lot of mis-labeling around Diana. I’ve noticed fashion spreads that supposedly show her influence as a trend that really amount to a color (Diana wore green! Here is Diana in green! Green is back!), or a dress featuring a piecrust collar is immediately because… Diana. But piecrust collars were everywhere in 1981, Diana was just photographed in them. Before Diana went choppy, she went big. Her hair becomes voluminous, with a side parting and grand sweep. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales pose with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry in the wild flower meadow at Highgrove on July 14, 1986 in Tetbury, England. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana during a polo match on Smith's Lawn at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK, July 1986. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images And then later, the choppy, feathery hairstyle materializes. Where Alaina sees a frozen, jetted mass, I see the third and fourth iterations of Diana’s hair odyssey, where she is beginning to emerge as a force in her own right. The strange thing—and I don’t mind it—is that it seems like an older person’s hairstyle now. But I don’t think it ages her. And I really love it when it has its best night out—the evening when Diana went to the Serpentine in 1995, the night Prince Charles was confessing his adultery on TV. Together with Diana’s Christina Stambolian cocktail dress that night, the hair was delivering the best kind of FU to Charles. And it blew him straight off the front pages the next morning—Diana using fashion, hair, and beauty at its most devastatingly mischievous.Alaina: The revenge dress! Yes, Tim. It is one of my favorite “celebrity” moments of all time because it is such a human moment. Watching footage of her stepping out of that car gives me a serotonin boost that I think no antidepressant could ever match. There is a naughtiness to Diana’s hair during this period, especially when she paired it with sexier outfits. (See: the white mini Versace number or Dior slip dress from the mid-90s.) Princess Diana attending a concert in Italy in aid of Bosnian children. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana attends the 50th anniversary celebration of Dior in New York. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Like Tim said, her shorter cut by London hairdresser Sam McKnight looks dated now. But on Diana, and worn with a killer evening gown, suddenly it’s quite subversive—the preschool teacher gone rogue. I also find it quite poignant that she hit her hair stride as her marriage to Charles crumbled; that speaks to the confidence that comes with a new cut. Do I think we should rush to replicate it? No—on the wrong, unmasked Target shopper it could veer into “Karen” territory very quickly. Diana’s hair is a time capsule in itself, a lasting reminder of how quickly we fall in and out of love with trends. Tim: You’re so right. It’s Diana-specific isn’t it? It reminds me of us all going to hairdressers, and seeing the pictures of models’ hairstyles there, and saying “That please!” or sometimes clutching a picture torn from a magazine and proffering it to the hairdresser—always more in vain hope than in belief it can be precisely replicated. Diana had both the power of image and celebrity, and yet somehow that extra bit of magic—relatability—that made much more beyond her clothes and hair feel so close. Whatever that added element is informed why so many people around the world felt so grief-stricken when she died, and expressed that grief so openly.When I think about Diana’s hair, like you, I think it maps the story of growing independence. Look at the trips to New York and Sydney she took after her divorce was made official. By the end of her life, we should note that the chopped-in, feathery look which you don’t like and I adore, has gone. Now officially not a royal any more, and cut loose by the family, Diana’s hair becomes more sleek and luxuriant. All the primped fuss has gone. Diana in Chicago, 1996. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Now—and it’s 1996/7, the era of the Rachel-from-Friends is upon us—a more polished, easy style is beginning to assert itself. It may sound silly, but when she died, Diana’s hair was at its most glamorous and also at its easiest. She was wearing it and dressing it for herself, just at a time when she was discovering what a life of true independence might look like. Princess Diana at the Royal Albert Hall after an English National Ballet production of 'Swan Lake', London, 3rd June 1997. The Princess is wearing a dress by designer Jacques Azagury. Photo by David M Benett/Getty Images Diana, Princess of Wales makes a three day visit to Bosnia - Herzegovina as part of her campaign to raise awareness about the devastating effects landmines have on peoples lives and to call for a complete ban on the production, sale and use of land mines. The trip was organized by the American-based Landmine Survivors Network. Here she is on the 2nd day of her visit. 9th August 1997. Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Alaina: I hope there won’t be a mad rush for mushroom cuts this summer, though if there are... very happy for you, Tim. One thing I do appreciate about early-eighties Diana hair is its ever-so-slight gender blending. As the London hairstylist Andreas Wild told Glamour, “It’s so feminine in a masculine way.” When she became a princess, Diana decidedly did not have princess hair. Or at least she didn’t have it in the same way we see long, bouncy waves on Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle. Diana from that era looks a lot like her young sons would a decade or so later, a little boyish and mop topped. So yes, I don’t want the “Modern Diana bob,” whatever that is. I urge caution for anyone who thinks they do—it never looks the same as it does in the picture you give your hairstylist! But I remain impressed with Diana’s cultural cachet, even more than 20 years after her death. And the evolution of this style reminds us all that trends are so cyclical—even the questionable ones. Live long enough and you’ll have tried it all.Tim: The more I think about the early Diana styles, the more I love them—they seem to think of a more innocent time, or at least a less vain and stupid time. The era of celebrity hadn’t struck. Rich people and celebrities did not have stylists and style advisers. The first Diana hairstyle we see, the non-style, is a corrective to all the over-styled insanity that has followed. Celebrity portrait photographer Mario Testino poses in front of the photographs that he captured of the late British Princess Diana at an exhibition in Kensington Palace in London, 22 November 2005. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images Celebrity portrait photographer Mario Testino takes a picture of assembled journalists as he launches an exhibition of photographs that he captured of the late British Princess Diana in Kensington Palace in London, 22 November 2005. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images As far as I can make out, Glamour’s hairstyle-to-copy seems to be one from the mid-1980s, when Diana’s hair was transitioning to something more overtly glamorous as her own global stardom was growing. Things got really interesting later with the choppy, feathery cuts, and then the final journey to confident sleekness. Mario Testino shot Diana at her most intimate and comfortable; the tousled hair he captures of hers really is a thing of beauty. Emulate that!The most important accessory Diana had—and this was someone who knew how to wear the well out of a choker and bracelets—was something uniquely hers. Her smile may have been necessary armor, but it also telegraphed that she also thought all of it—the drama, the attention, the photographers—was a bit nuts, and that she was trying to be in on the joke and madness of it. She knew how to play those public moments to the hilt. There was a joy and mischief to Diana, and so I also hope she is somewhere laughing her head off at the thought of one of her hairstyles being “back.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • ‘It’s sick’: Biden blasts ‘despicable’ GOP voter suppression initiatives as ‘un-American’

    Joe Biden lit into Republicans who are working on a raft of bills to make voting more onerous for people in their states. Deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work? Citing the threat of widespread voter fraud, Republicans have offered hundreds of bills since the 2020 election to restrict voting hours, roll back early in-person and absentee voting, eliminate certain mail-in voting opportunities, and limit the number of dropboxes throughout jurisdictions for people to turn in their ballots, among many others.

  • Boulder shooting victims: Everything we know about 10 people killed in Colorado attack

    Tributes have been flooding in since the massacre

  • Clippers to acquire Hawks' Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams

    The Clippers reached a deal with Atlanta Just before the NBA's trade deadline to bring Rajon Rondo back to L.A. in exchange for Lou Williams.

  • Study names 12 most dangerous anti-vaxxers in America

    The report demands that all 12 anti-vaxxers be de-platformed