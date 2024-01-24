Hamilton fire department, EMS respond to spill of 2,000 gallons of nitric acid

Jan. 23—Hamilton fire crews responded Tuesday morning to Eagle Chemicals for a spill of 2,000 gallons of nitric acid.

Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger said no one was injured from the spill, which was contained on the property, and there were no "major exposures."

Multiple agencies assisted in response, including Butler County EMA and Ohio EPA.

The chief said Eagle Chemicals, 2550 Bobmeyer Road, had a mitigation contractor there cleaning up the spill.

The fire department worked with the health and safety departments for the city to reduce the impact to the waterway, he said.

Eickelberger said there was either a stream or creek near the property. Besides the equipment the fire department had on its trucks, five truckloads of sand from the City Garage were used to dam up a waterway, and the sand was used in the parking lot to keep the spill from leaving the lot.

It's unknown what caused the spill, but Eickelberger said there are storage vessels on site they offload into when they get the deliveries. He said he was told the leak originated from one of those vessels.