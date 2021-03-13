Hamilton High School principal, assistant principal submit resignations on same day

Michael D. Clark, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 12—The principal and an assistant principal at Hamilton High School submitted their resignation notices on the same day to city school officials last month, the Journal-News has learned.

According to documents obtained through a public records request, Hamilton High School Principal John Wilhelm and Assistant Principal Jana Lewis will end their employment with the district this summer.

Both veteran high school administrators submitted letters of their coming resignations on Feb. 25.

They informed district officials they will remain in their current positions through the rest of the school year, formally ending their employment with Hamilton Schools on July 31.

Neither Wilhelm and Lewis provided specific reasons in their resignation letters for departing, and neither responded to messages seeking comment.

Hamilton Schools Superintendent Mike Holbrook was asked by the Journal-News if there were other reasons regarding the unusual, simultaneous submission of resignation notices by two top leaders of the high school, but he declined to respond beyond wishing both well.

"The Hamilton City School District and board of education do not comment on personnel matters," said Holbrook. "The district wishes Mr. Wilhelm and Mrs. Lewis the best with their future endeavors."

Their resignations came barely a month after the former Hamilton Schools Athletic Director Bill Stewart quit in the wake of district and Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) investigation into the ineligibility of a high school boys basketball player.

The Journal-News was the first to report on the investigation, which included findings of Stewart's violation of state prep eligibility procedures, said Hamilton officials.

Wilhelm, who is in his eighth year as the high school's principal, earns more than $129,000 annually.

In his resignation letter, Wilhelm told district officials "thank you for understanding my decision to leave this position as I look for an opportunity to expand my own growth and experiences."

Lewis, who has been an assistant principal at the high school since 2011, earns more than $102,000 annually.

In her resignation letter, Lewis stated "there comes a time when life takes you in a different direction and that time has come for me."

"Thank you for understanding my decision to leave this position," she wrote, without elaborating further.

Recommended Stories

  • After reports of lap dances, lewd texts, USC bungled sex harassment claims, women say

    When taken together, the allegations depict a university that ignored complaints, humiliated victims and enabled unprofessional behavior.

  • Controversial plan could see doctors without a degree learning on the job

    Doctors could qualify without a traditional medical degree under controversial plans to allow medics to “earn as they learn” as apprentices. Health officials hope the proposals will help boost workforce diversity, particularly those from poorer backgrounds and people looking to change careers. Apprenticeships have already been introduced for nursing, allowing recruits to earn on the ward, while undergoing a four-year training course. Health Education England (HEE) last night said early talks had taken place to allow doctors to earn while they train, instead of having to pay tuition fees in medical school. Apprentices would still have to follow the same curriculum as those doing traditional medical degrees, it is understood. Health officials said the scheme could attract those who had lacked the time or money to undertake a traditional medical degree, but stressed that discussions were at an early stage. It is understood that there will not be a national apprenticeship model, meaning employers and medical schools can decide their own entry requirements. But unions said this might also mean apprentices were paid different amounts, depending where they trained. A letter sent by British Medical Association (BMA) council member Chris Smith to the union’s medical students committee, discussing the proposals, says that apprentices would still have to follow the same curriculum as those doing traditional medical degrees. Fears over two-tier system It also raises doubts about the idea, saying that those who failed to get into medical school might see apprenticeships as “backup”, suggesting this could lead to apprenticeships being seen as “lesser”. Prof Liz Hughes, deputy medical director for undergraduate education at Health Education England, told Health Service Journal: “We are working with employers, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, Medical Schools Council, the GMC and a number of other stakeholders on developing a medical apprenticeship. “A proposal is currently in the early stages of development and there will be significant opportunities to help shape and implement the plans. The expectation is that such an apprenticeship could make the profession more accessible, more diverse and more representative of local communities while retaining the same high standards of training.” Professor Wendy Reid, HEE’s medical director, said: “The difference between an apprenticeship and a degree will be that people will be working alongside learning. “So very similar to traditional apprenticeships, where if you are older or you have commitments where you can’t suddenly go off and spend five or six years as a graduate, then this is a way of learning differently. “At the moment this will suit people who have been in work for some time, either in a health service related role or indeed in other work.” Most medical schools in England and Wales charge tuition fees of £9,250 annually for a five year course – a total of £46,250. A British Medical Association spokesman said: “Proposals for a medical doctor apprenticeship that results in doctors educated and trained to the same high standards as current studentships are interesting and worthy of consideration.” A BMA representative who spoke anonymously to HSJ raised concerns that the proposals could create a “two-tier” system. He said: “It’ll inadvertently create a two-tier system, reminiscent of barber surgeons and physicians, and undoing the work that’s already been done on widening participation — effectively making medical school only an option for those from wealthy backgrounds by inducing poorer aspirants into apprenticeships instead.”

  • Letters to the Editor: Supervised Zoom school? A parent says no thanks to LAUSD's reopening plan

    If the teacher's union and the school district cannot agree to something resembling actual class, LAUSD should just focus on reopening in the fall.

  • Texas school district reopens without masks or social distancing

    Supt. Lance Johnson discusses Peaster Independent school district being set to reopen without masks or social distancing in place

  • School Report Card: An Iowa school plans for in-person prom, parents challenge mask mandate in Florida district

    Board members at Iowa's Boone Community School District are mulling over safety precautions to allow students to have a junior-senior prom. Meanwhile, some parents in a Florida district are fighting back against a mask mandate.

  • More College Students Are Saying No to Hustle Culture, Because Our Mental Health Depends On It

    Throughout my college experience so far, I've found that campuses are unique spaces that simultaneously cultivate exploration, growth, and learning, while also bringing out the harmful side of hustle culture. I feel immense pressure to excel academically, take on multiple leadership positions on campus, secure competitive internships, and launch my own projects.

  • Private school says phrases like 'mom and dad' should be avoided

    An inclusive language guide from Grace Church School in New York City states that "mom and dad" should be replaced with words like "grown-ups, folks, or family."

  • 6-foot social distancing not necessary in classrooms, new study says

    A major new study found that spacing desks 6 feet apart offers no more protection than 3 feet of distance.

  • She bullied and insulted students for years; her Florida school let her keep teaching

    Despite years of troubling classroom conduct, a Florida middle school teacher eluded serious consequences for nearly a decade.

  • 77-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Living in His Car Gets $27,000 from Former Student's Campaign

    Steven Nava, Jose Villarruel's former student, gifted him a $27,000 check after the substitute teacher had been sleeping in his 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX

  • Officials in Argentina raided labs producing toxic bleach as a COVID-19 treatment after a misinformation campaign fueled its popularity

    Advocates of a toxic bleach "miracle cure" have used the coronavirus pandemic to popularize the substance in South America.

  • Prince William Breaks Silence on Sussexes' Interview: "We're Very Much Not a Racist Family"

    William said he hasn't spoken to Harry but "will do."

  • The 45 Best Baby Shower Gifts, According to Real Moms

    When you’re purchasing a gift for a baby shower (even a virtual one ), chances are the first place you’ll look is the mom-to-be’s...

  • Frozen Yogurt Shop Gets a Sales Boost After Meghan Markle Name-Checked Them to Oprah

    The Duchess of Sussex briefly mentioned she was once employed at the Los Angeles chain Humphrey Yogart as a teenager in her interview with Winfrey on Sunday.

  • Alibaba May Be Forced To Cough Up Record $975M Fine By Chinese Regulators: Report

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA) has rubbed the all-powerful Chinese Communist Party the wrong way, and as a result, the e-commerce giant has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny. What Happened: Antitrust regulators in China are mulling the imposition of a fine of over $975 million on Alibaba, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. If the fine materializes, it would be the highest fine paid in Chinese corporate history. In 2015, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) paid $975 million to settle antitrust investigations over anti-competitive practices. Late last year, Chinese regulators began clamping down on Alibaba and its Ant Financial subsidiary. Ant Financial was reprimanded for being a risk to the financial system, and was asked to enact changes that could severely impede its business prospects. Alibaba had to shelve IPO plans for Ant Financial. Related Link: Why This Analyst Says Investors Should Buy Alibaba's Recent Weakness After adopting a soft stance toward Alibaba early on, given its dominant market positioning in China and popularity among global investors, regulators have now said the e-commerce giant must disassociate from its founder Jack Ma or face the music, the WSJ report said. The fine will come into play if Alibaba doesn't fall in line with the local Communist Party's diktats and does not terminate the policy of asking local merchants to maintain exclusive relationships with Alibaba, the report said. Alibaba may also be forced to divest some businesses that are non-core to its core retail operations. What's Next: Alibaba has deep pockets and can afford to pay off any potential fine. Some company executives opine that paying off the fine will remove an overhang around the company and its shares. See also: How To Buy Alibaba Stock Alibaba's stock, which pulled back late last year following the regulatory scrutiny, began to stage a recovery in the new year. The tech sell-off that was set in motion in February has led to renewed selling in the stock. BABA Price Action: At last check, Alibaba shares were rising 2.8% to $240.85. Related Link: How to Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJD.com's Q4 Results: What You Need To KnowHomebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • London murder case triggers wave of grief, rage over threats to women

    Women in Britain poured out their fears and anger over how unsafe they feel walking the streets after the disappearance of a woman in London and the arrest of a police officer on suspicion of her kidnap and murder. Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on March 3 as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Anxiety turned to grief after news late on Wednesday that police investigating Everard's disappearance had found remains in a wood outside London, resulting in an outpouring of personal accounts by women of their own experiences and fears.

  • Sacramento's MLS hopes rest with finding new lead investor

    Todd Dunivant and the rest of the Sacramento Republic FC staff arrived at work on Feb. 26 believing it was a standard Friday: prepare for the upcoming USL season to start in May and continue the work on the club’s Major League Soccer expansion plans. “It was unexpected news right when we found out, when the league found out that the previous investor was pulling out,” Dunivant said. It’s been a couple of weeks now since Ron Burkle announced he was backing out as the lead investor for the Sacramento expansion team, leaving the city, staff and league scrambling to find stable footing for what was expected to be the 30th MLS franchise.

  • 'It's exhausting.' A year of distance learning wears thin

    A year later, the unplanned experiment with distance learning continues for thousands of students who have yet to set foot back in classrooms. The Associated Press followed four students on a typical day to find out how they’re coping a year into the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not quite 9 a.m. and Kristen King is on her living room couch, a Chromebook propped on a TV tray.

  • The true story of Quartzsite, Arizona, the tiny, desert town from 'Nomadland' that attracts 2 million RVers and snowbirds every year

    The director of 'Nomadland' called the small town of Quartzsite, Arizona - where RVers meet up every year - 'one of the wildest towns' she's been to.

  • Photo captures Cuomo wrapped in a blanket outside his home after a week of sexual misconduct allegations and calls for him to resign

    New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined calls for Cuomo to resign Friday, the day the photo was taken.