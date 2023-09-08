Hamilton Joins Elder Law Guidance as Associate Attorney

Sep. 8—RICHMOND — Elder Law Guidance, The Elder Law Practice of Scott E. Collins, PLLC, announces that Tressa Root Hamilton has joined the practice as an associate attorney.

Hamilton brings extensive experience in law, having served the Commonwealth of Kentucky's Labor Cabinet, as an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in Lexington and Hopkinsville, and Assistant Criminal District Attorney in Texas, as well as serving as a personal injury lawyer there.

"Tressa is an extraordinary attorney, and her diverse experience and Kentucky roots make her an asset to our team," said Scott Collins, Firm Owner and Managing Attorney of Elder Law Guidance. "We're thrilled she's chosen to serve at Elder Law Guidance."

The addition of Hamilton is vital to the practice's rapid regional growth throughout Central and Southeastern Kentucky.

Hamilton completed her undergraduate studies at Western Kentucky University receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Spanish. She went on to receive her Juris Doctorate from the Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law. While there, Hamilton was a member of the school's National Trial Competition Team as well as the Negotiation Competition Team competing against law students from across the country. She was also an active member of the school's Legal Association of Women.

The child of a U.S. Army soldier, Hamilton lived all over the country, then settled in Lexington, Kentucky, where she was raised and graduated from Bryan Station High School. She now lives in Richmond with her husband and daughter.

"I love working here because everyone is great to work with and really try and do everything they can for our clients," Hamilton said. "Working in elder law has been great because we can really help people get peace of mind."

Elder Law Guidance focuses exclusively on elder law and is committed to protecting families in Central and Southeastern Kentucky from the loss of everything they own to the extreme cost of long-term healthcare. Practice areas include Medicaid and Medicare planning, veterans' benefits, estate planning and probate, special needs planning and guardianship/conservatorship. Visit www.ElderLawGuidance.com for more information or call (859) 544-6012.