Is Hamilton Lane (HLNE) a Smart Long-Term Investment?

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the first quarter, the Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned -21.98% gross and -22.18% net of fees, respectively, underperforming the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s (the “Index’) -12.63% return. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund mentioned Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based capital market company with a $3.7 billion market capitalization. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) delivered a -32.07% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -21.25%. The stock closed at $70.39 per share on June 06, 2022.

Here is what Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund has to say about Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"New holding Hamilton Lane is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. The company has an early mover advantage in the space having been dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years. The company has a robust offering that gives clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies, as well as ancillary administration services. We believe the company has stable underlying business fundamentals that are driven by the nature of cash flows into private assets, the company’s high returns on capital, and its talented management team and culture. We also believe Hamilton Lane has the unique ability to leverage existing assets and competitive strengths to access new categories and benefit from secular trends toward higher private-market allocations, and to capitalize on significant long-term opportunities."

Our calculations show that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was in 14 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 16 funds in the previous quarter. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) delivered a -3.39% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

