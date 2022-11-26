Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of January to $0.40. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.1%.

Hamilton Lane's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Hamilton Lane was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 22.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Hamilton Lane Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 5 years was $0.70 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Hamilton Lane has grown earnings per share at 45% per year over the past five years. Hamilton Lane is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Hamilton Lane's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hamilton Lane that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Hamilton Lane not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

