Hamilton man accused of trying to set fire to gas pumps

May 31—A man is facing a felony charge after police say he tried to set gas pumps on fire Monday afternoon outside Meijer Fuel.

Hamilton police and fire were called at about 1:15 p.m. to the business at 1553 Main St. for a report of someone trying to light the pumps on fire, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said.

Witnesses said the man dumped gasoline in the parking lot next to pump three and lit the liquid, according to the police report.

Bystanders were able to detain the man, identified as Edwin Louis Michaels, until officers arrived, Burkhardt said.

Michaels, 38, of Hamilton, was charged with aggravated arson and possessing criminal tools. He was arraigned Tuesday in Hamilton Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $200,000.

Burkhardt said a police cruiser was damaged when it was accidentally hit by a person trying to leave the parking lot as emergency crews arrived. There were no injuries.