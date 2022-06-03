Hamilton man arraigned on murder charge in brother's shooting death

Jun. 3—A man facing a murder charge for the February shooting death of his brother in the yard of their Hamilton home was arraigned this week in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Justin Glenn, 39, was indicted in March by a grand jury for murder and having weapons under disability. The indictment was unsealed a month later.

At the time of the indictment, Glenn was in custody in Hamilton County for a 2020 drug case. He was sentenced last month in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to 12 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Wednesday, Glenn was transported from prison to Judge Greg Stephen's courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to the murder and weapons charge. There was no bond set because Glenn is serving a prison sentence. He is scheduled to be back in court July 18 for a pretrial hearing.

Justin Glenn drove himself to the hospital on the night of Feb. 21 while bleeding from the head after gunfire in the yard. He told dispatchers, "My brother shot me."

Jason Glenn, 47, died on the way to the hospital and suffered gunshot wounds.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News a day after the incident that video from a neighbor's doorbell camera appeared to show Justin Glenn acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother.

But additional security camera videos and more investigation determined that although both men were armed and appeared to be engaged in mutual combat, Justin Glenn was the aggressor, Gmoser said.

"What happens with a mutual combat is you lose your ability to claim mutual combat as a defense when there are elements that you are the aggressor," Gmoser said, noting it was not a situation the victim initiated.

The incident happened at about 6:35 p.m. that day. There was an argument in front of the Summer Street house. Gmoser said the evidence shows that each brother fired shots.

While paramedics were treating Jason Glenn, his brother drove to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital. Justin Glenn had a child with him who was not injured, according to police.

A child told dispatchers in a 911 call placed from a car rushing to the ER, "My dad got shot in the head."

Justin Glenn is heard yelling in the background, "We are on our way to the hospital. My brother shot me."

He went into the hospital lobby with a 9mm handgun and placed it on the front desk counter, according to police.

According to the Hamilton police report, "(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention."