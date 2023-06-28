Hamilton man bound over to grand jury in deadly Franklin shooting

Jun. 27—A Hamilton man accused of shooting and killing a Lebanon woman at a Franklin apartment complex waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and will have his case considered by a Warren County grand jury, according to court records.

Elijah Malik Thomas, 26, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to Franklin Municipal Court records. He is accused of shooting and killing Katelyn Puckett, 23, of Lebanon.

Thomas had entered a plea of not guilty and bail had been set at $1 million. He remains in custody at the Warren County Jail.

According to Franklin police, officers were dispatched about 12:40 a.m. June 18 to Boulder Drive at the Emerald Edge Apartments off East Second Street (Ohio 73), where they found a woman, later identified as Puckett, shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Brian Pacifico said Thomas allegedly fired multiple shots at Puckett before he fled on foot.

Thomas was arrested around 9:35 a.m. June 18 after a traffic stop in Franklin and was taken into custody without incident, Pacifico said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call detective Amanda Myers at the Franklin Division of Police at 937-746-2882.