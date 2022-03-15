Hamilton man charged with attempted murder after allegedly making threats and firing a gun

HAMILTON, Ill. — A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after police say he threatened people and fired a gun inside a home.

James F. Carel, 72, has been charged with first degree attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.

At 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, the Hamilton Police Department was called to a home on the 300 block of North 7th Street for a report of a man at a house with a gun.

Investigators Carel had threatened to shoot people at the residence, and that evidence at the scene confirmed a gun had been fired.

According to a news release from the Hamilton Police Department, an occupant of the home was able to disarm Carel and keep him subdued until police arrived.

Carel was arrested and transported to Hancock County Jail. His bond has been set at $3 million.

The case is being investigated by the Hamilton Police Department.

The Hamilton Police Department was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Police Department, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Reserve.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Hamilton man charged with attempted murder after gunfire incident