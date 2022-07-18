Hamilton man charged in brother's killing to have 'not guilty by reason of insanity' hearing

Jul. 18—A Hamilton man, indicted earlier this year for murder and having weapons under disability after allegedly killing his brother, will have a "not guilty by reason insanity" hearing next month.

Justin Glenn, 39, appeared before Judge Greg Stephens in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday for a pretrial hearing. Stephens set the next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22, according to court records.

Glenn allegedly shot and killed his brother, Jason Glenn, 47, in February in the yard of their Hamilton home.

When Glenn was indicted in March, he was custody in Hamilton County for a 2020 drug case. He was sentenced in May in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to 12 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

In early June, Glenn was transported from prison to Judge Stephens' courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to the murder and weapons charge. No bond was set because he's serving a prison sentence.

Jason Glenn died on the way to the hospital and suffered gunshot wounds.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News a day after the incident that video from a neighbor's doorbell camera appeared to show Justin Glenn acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother.

But additional security camera videos and more investigation determined that although both men were armed and appeared to be engaged in mutual combat, Justin Glenn was the aggressor, Gmoser said.

According to the Hamilton police report, "(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention."