Hamilton man charged in brother's killing found incompetent for trial

Aug. 23—A Hamilton man charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Justin Glenn, 39, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday for a hearing where Judge Greg Stephens reviewed a court-ordered forensic psychiatric report and found Glenn not fit to stand trial at this time.

Glenn's attorney, David Washington, requested the evaluation at a July hearing after meeting with his client. Washington questioned his client's competency — meaning Brown is unable to assist in his own defense.

The judge ordered Glenn to go to treatment for restoration to competency at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction where Glenn is serving a sentence on an unrelated charge.

Washington has also filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on Glenn's behalf. Glenn is scheduled to be back in court in February 2023 for re-evaluation.

He is accused of shooting and killing his brother, Jason Glenn, 47, in February in the yard of their Hamilton home. Jason Glenn died on the way to the hospital and suffered gunshot wounds.

When Glenn was indicted in March, he was in custody in Hamilton County for a 2020 drug case. He was sentenced in May in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to 1 year in prison for aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News a day after the incident that video from a neighbor's doorbell camera appeared to show Justin Glenn acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother.

But additional security camera videos and more investigation determined that although both men were armed and appeared to be engaged in mutual combat, Justin Glenn was the aggressor, Gmoser said.

According to the Hamilton police report, "(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention."