Hamilton man charged in child sex crimes is now in jail; bond set

Feb. 28—A Hamilton man indicted on multiple child sex charges, including rape, is now in the Butler County Jail.

Thomas Edward Philpot, 63, was indicted by a grand jury Feb. 3 on five counts of rape, nine counts of gross sexual imposition — all felonies — and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between December 2012 and March 2017. The rape charges allege the victim was under the age of 10.

Philpot was booked into jail last week and arraigned in Butler County Common Plea Court, where Judge Michael Oster set bond at $75,000.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the indictment involves five victims who are minors.

"They are young as opposed to older children," Gmoser said.

Philpot was acquitted of sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition in 2010 in Butler County following a jury trial.

Gmoser said after that case more people came forward, and the investigation continued.