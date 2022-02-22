Hamilton man dies after altercation with brother, shooting

Feb. 22—A man is dead after a confrontation with his brother Monday night ended in a shooting in Hamilton.

The man went to his brother's house at about 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Summer Street, where he was fatally shot during a fight with gunshots, according to Hamilton Police.

While paramedics were treating the man, his brother, Justin Scott Glenn, who was injured in the incident, drove to Kettering Health Hamilton. Glenn had a child with him who was not injured, according to police.

Glenn, 39, who lived at the Summer Street address, walked into the hospital lobby with a 9mm handgun and placed it on the front desk counter, according to police. Glenn is under indictment from Hamilton County for a felony drug charge and is not legally permitted to possess a firearm. He was arrested on the firearm violation, but has not been charged in connection to his brother's death, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

The man died on the way to the hospital, according to police.

According to the police report, "(Scott) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Scott) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention."

The Butler County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the man who died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This was an isolated incident and the department is not searching for any other suspects.