Hamilton man dies in Fairfield bar shooting; suspect charged

Nov. 8—A Hamilton man has died after a bar shooting in Fairfield this weekend, and another man is facing a murder charge, according to officials.

Robert C. Strong, 44, of Hamilton, was shot at LugNutz Bar & Grill on Sunday morning. He was flown to University Hospital in Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment where he was pronounced dead, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office has confirmed.

Strong was one of three people shot at the bar. Hailey Vierling, 21, of Hamilton and Jerome Golston, 30, of Lima, were also hit by gunfire and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to 22 Donald Drive at about 1:33 a.m. for a report of shooting inside the bar. The investigation revealed Strong and Miguel Galliher were involved in an altercation when Galliher pulled out a gun and began shooting, according to police.

Galliher fled in a vehicle and was taken into custody without incident after crashing during a brief pursuit with officers, according to police.

Galliher, 20, of Hamilton, was booked in the Butler County Jail at 8:38 a.m. Sunday on a single charge of murder.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he was consulted by FPD before the arrest. Galliher was arraigned this morning in Fairfield Municipal Court where Judge Joyce Campbell ordered he be held without bond.

"The matter is scheduled before the grand jury. The matter will be take directly to the grand jury and it has been scheduled." Gmoser said. He declined to release any additional details.