Hamilton man facing attempted murder charge in November shooting

Jan. 12—A Hamilton man is facing new charges handed down by a Butler County grand jury for allegedly shooting a man at a Fairfield apartment complex.

Oscar Luis Torres-Ramos, 23, was arrested and charged with felonious assault shortly after the shooting of Juan Luis Garcia Vega, 22, on Nov. 18 on Eastgate Boulevard.

Torres-Ramos was indicted for attempted murder, a first-degree felony with a gun specification, felonious assault, a second-degree felony and misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and criminal damaging, according to court records.

He remains housed in the Butler County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on the indicated charges on Jan 17. The case is assigned to county common pleas Judge Noah Powers II.

Vega had driven away from the incident and was found in his vehicle on Nilles Road, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment, according to Fairfield Police.