Hamilton man gets 4 months in jail for Kettering Fifth Third Bank holdup

Jan. 5—A Hamilton man was sentenced Thursday to four months in jail for handing a note to a teller and whispering "hurry up," during a November holdup at a Fifth Third Bank branch in Kettering.

Daniel Brian Freytag, 39, was given credit for 44 days already spent in the Montgomery County Jail during his sentencing by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis, according to sentencing documents filed Friday.

Freytag last month pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft. He was indicted Dec. 1 for one count of robbery, a felony, but that charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Kettering police were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22 to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 4120 Far Hills Ave. after a manager called 911 and activated the bank's alarms.

Daniel Freytag presented a teller ... with a note stating, 'Please give me the money without saying a thing,' while whispering 'hurry,' causing the teller to fear for her safety," an affidavit stated.

No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported, police said.

One of the responding officers spotted Freytag, who matched the description of the suspect, on Mossoak Drive running east. He was apprehended in the 4300 block of Pennlyn Avenue, according to police.