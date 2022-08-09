Hamilton man indicted on 19 charges involving child pornography

A 36-year-old Butler County man has been indicted on 19 charges involving child pornography.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says the Butler County Grand Jury has indicted Brandon Keith Marlow, of Hamilton, on 19 charges involving child pornography and 1 drug related charge.

The charges come from a “lengthy investigation” and the arrest of Marlow on June 27, 2022, the sheriff’s office said.

Marlow is still booked in the Butler County Jail.