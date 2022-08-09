Hamilton man indicted on 19 child pornography charges
Aug. 9—A Hamilton man who was arrested in June has been indicted on multiple child pornography and drug charges.
Brandon Keith Marlow, 36, is now facing eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, according to the grand jury indictment.
The alleged crimes occurred on or before June 27, according to court records. The indictment comes after a lengthy investigation by the Butler County Sheriff's Office
Marlow is being held in the Butler County Jail on $75,000 bond.