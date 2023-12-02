Hamilton man indicted in Kettering Fifth Third Bank robbery

Dec. 1—A Hamilton man was indicted Friday is accused of handing a note to a Fifth Third Bank teller in Kettering and whispering "hurry up," according to court records.

Daniel Brian Freytag, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count or robbery, a third-degree felony.

Kettering police were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. to the bank branch at 4120 Far Hills Ave. after a manager called 911 and activated the bank's alarms.

"Daniel Freytag presented a teller ... with a note stating, 'Please give me the money without saying a thing,' while whispering 'hurry,' causing the teller to fear for her safety," an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court stated.

No weapon was displayed, police said.

One of the responding officers spotted Freytag, who matched the description provided of the bank robbery suspect, and he was quickly apprehended, according to police.

Following the robbery, Fifth Third Bank was closed for hours and cleared of customers. No injuries were reported.

Freytag is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.