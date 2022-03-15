Hamilton man jailed for Trenton shooting

Mar. 15—A man accused of a Trenton shooting last week turned himself into police and is in the Butler County Jail.

Cody Kip Smallwood, 18, of Hamilton, is charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing for the incident early on March 9 at a Third Street apartment, according to Trenton Police.

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Third and found Caden Sharp suffering with a gunshot wound inside the apartment. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment.

The suspect, Smallwood, fled from the residence, according to Police Chief Patrick Carr.

Smallwood allegedly shot Sharp in the leg with a 9 millimeter handgun after a dispute that turned into a physical altercation between the men, according to Middletown Municipal Court records. Smallwood is also accused of threatening another person with the gun at the residence.

On Thursday, Trenton police released information about Smallwood, seeking information on his whereabouts.

According to Butler County Jail records, Smallwood was booked Sunday afternoon.

"He turned himself in after a cooperative effort of the Trenton PD, Hamilton PD and the Butler County Sheriff's Office," said Trenton Police Chief Patrick Carr. "Very pleased with the interagency cooperation and communication, which yielded a successful conclusion without further injury to anyone."

Smallwood is also charged with felonious assault for a shooting incident last summer in Hamilton. According to the police report, Smallwood is accused of shooting 21-year-old Cory Hollandsworth in the leg on July 19 at at a residence in the 1800 block of Parkamo Avenue.

He was arraigned Monday on the Hamilton charge and bond was set at $30,000, according to court records.