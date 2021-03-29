Hamilton man killed in second Middletown bar shooting in 8 days

Mar. 29—A Hamilton man died Sunday morning after being shot outside a Middletown bar, according to police.

Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, was one of the three men shot outside 513 Lounge, 611 N. Verity Parkway. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The other two men shot are expected to recover.

Police were searching Sunday for the men responsible for the shooting.

Police were called to the bar at 2:14 a.m. and found that numerous shots had been fired in the parking lot on the east side of the bar. Officers found that bullets had hit at least three men.

The shooting occurred after a disturbance inside the bar, police said. Anyone with information should call the Middletown police at 513-425-7700.

The shooting was the second at a Middletown bar in just more than a week. March 20, a woman was shot in the head and another man later showed up at Atrium Medical Center with a gunshot wound after an incident at the Middtown Lounge.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired and found a woman suffering from gunshot wound to the head, according to the police report and officials.

The 19-year-old woman remains hospitalized and is improving, according to police. Two men, Davion Gates and Jermaine Trammel were arrested later in the week in connection to the shooting. Trammel was the man also shot in the incident who showed up at Atrium Medical Center.

They were charged with felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

There was another shooting incident at the 513 Lounge last year. Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. was shot to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11 at the bar.

Police later arrested Marquan Cook in connection the homicide. They said Cook was wearing an ankle monitor when the shooting happened. Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2 1/2 years for attempted felonious assault and was on post-release control, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Cook was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Oct. 23 for murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. He is scheduled to be in court on April 22 for a pre-trial hearing.