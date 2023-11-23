Hamilton man pleads guilty in killing of girlfriend whose body was left at car dealer

A Hamilton man has admitted to his role in the killing of his girlfriend, whose body was discovered earlier this year in a car at a Middletown auto dealership.

Darnell Dollar, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and kidnapping, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court records.

The body of 61-year-old Constance Reddix was found in the car at Midwest Auto Sales on Verity Parkway on March 14.

Reddix had been reported missing by her daughter the day before her body was found.

The daughter told police that she had spoken with her mother on the phone and she sounded in distress, saying she was locked in a vehicle at the car lot, according to Middletown police documents.

Reddix's daughter suspected her mother had been with Dollar, with whom she'd been in a relationship.

Police took Dollar into custody the day after Reddix's body was found. Jail records show he's been held at the Butler County Jail since March.

Dollar is facing a maximum possible sentence of 26 years to life in prison, according to court records. He's expected to appear before Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh for sentencing on Jan. 11.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Court records: Man admits to killing of girlfriend left at car dealer