Hamilton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Kettering Fifth Third Bank holdup

Dec. 15—A Hamilton man accused of handing a note to a teller and whispering "hurry up," during a holdup last month at a Fifth Third Bank branch in Kettering pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge.

Daniel Brian Freytag, 39, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of misdemeanor theft. He was indicted Dec. 1 for one count of robbery, but that charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Freytag is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Kettering police were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22 to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 4120 Far Hills Ave. after a manager called 911 and activated the bank's alarms.

Daniel Freytag presented a teller ... with a note stating, 'Please give me the money without saying a thing,' while whispering 'hurry,' causing the teller to fear for her safety," an affidavit stated.

No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported, police said.

One of the responding officers spotted Freytag, who matched the description of the suspect, on Mossoak Drive running east. He was apprehended in the 4300 block of Pennlyn Avenue, according to police.