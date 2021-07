Jul. 20—A Hamilton man was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt this morning, police said.

Crews responded to the 700 block of South 2nd Street in Hamilton at about 3:30 a.m. today. They found the 55-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to a police report.

The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

There was no information available on possible suspects.