Hamilton man walks away from hospital, breaks into business

Aug. 19—A Hamilton man was arrested early this morning for allegedly breaking into the Walgreens on Main Street.

Michael Hignite, 56, of Kenyon Drive, was found in the store at 562 Main St. at about 2:20 a.m. after breaking out a window, according to the police report.

Police said Hignite admitted to using methamphetamine on Tuesday, and he left Kettering Health Hamilton against medical advice.

Hignite was fearful that people were trying to kill him, police said. He remained fearful in the back of the cruiser.

He was charged with felony vandalism and criminal trespass. Hignite was arraigned this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court, where bond was set at $5,000. He remains housed in the Butler County Jail.