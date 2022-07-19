Hamilton man wanted in rape case now jailed

Jul. 19—A man wanted by Hamilton police following his indictment on a rape case is now in jail.

Brandon Matthew North, 26, was booked on Monday into the Butler County Jail, where he is held on a $200,000 bond, records show.

The Hamilton Police Department on Friday issued a public plea for help to find North, who was wanted on a multi-count rape indictment.

North was indicted Thursday by a Butler County grand jury for four counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, and one misdemeanor assault charge, according to court documents. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.

The charges reportedly reach back to an incident on July 6 and involved an acquaintance at North's Hamilton residence, according to police.

North is next scheduled to appear Monday in court.