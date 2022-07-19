Hamilton man wanted on rape charges booked into Butler County Jail

Jul. 19—A man wanted by Hamilton police on rape and gross sexual imposition charges has been booked into the Butler County Jail.

Brandon M. North, 26 was indicted Thursday, July 14 by a Butler County grand jury on four counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, and one count of assault, according to court documents. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.

The charges reportedly reach back to an incident on July 6 and involved an acquaintance at North's Hamilton residence, according to police.

He is currently in the Butler County Jail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 25.