Hamilton 'murder-suicide': Coroner ID's two who died in shooting Saturday

The Butler County Coroner has identified two people who died in what police said was a "murder-suicide" on Saturday.

Samantha Bowling, 30, was identified as the woman who was shot and killed Saturday in Hamilton, where police had responded to an a report of two people dead.

A 31-year-old Hamilton man identified by the coroner as Pedro Corcino, 31, shot himself, according to the coroner's report.

Officers responded around 9:24 a.m. to 676 Rockford Drive and said the incident was an apparent "murder suicide," Hamilton police said in a news release. Police said the investigation is ongoing and no additional suspects are being sought.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 any time day or night, or chat online at https://988lifeline.org/chat/.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Butler County Coroner ID's two who died in 'murder-suicude' Saturday