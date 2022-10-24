Hamilton murder-suicide involved man and woman, police say

Oct. 24—The Butler County Coroner's Office ruled the deaths of a woman and a man found dead Saturday morning in a home on Rockford Drive in Hamilton a murder-suicide.

A 30-year-old woman died of gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner's office. A 31-year-old man died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a suicide.

Police were called at about 9:24 a.m. to the 600 block of Rockford on a report of shots fired and someone and a man yelling two people were dead inside.

Hamilton police have responded to multiple homicides in recent weeks. On Oct. 8, Stephaun Jones, 25, of Asbury Court in Liberty Twp., was involved in a multi-vehicle crash he initiated when driving a Ford Focus in the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. After the accident, Jones' passenger, Sidney Printup, 25, of Saturn Drive in Fairfield, left the vehicle, and Jones shot him to death just prior to fleeing the scene in the heavily damaged vehicle.

A 911 caller had followed Jones from Hamilton to Morris Road in Fairfield Twp. Officers responded, but Jones fled into a tree line. Before Jones fled, Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali said the suspect displayed a firearm and pointed it at police officers.

Jones emerged on Tara Brooke Court, where he was confronted by two Hamilton police officers. Jones was taken into custody after both officers fired shots at Jones, who later died from his wounds at the hospital.

On Oct. 11, a woman found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue in Hamilton was stabbed to death, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office. Rachelle Brewsaugh, of 1270 Parrish Ave., was on the floor when officers arrived at the home around noon that day. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Hamilton police.