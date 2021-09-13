Hamilton murder trial continued until November for cell phone tower records

Sep. 13—The trial of a man charged with a fatal shooting last summer in Hamilton scheduled to begin Monday has been continued until November.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2, 2020.

Wilson's trial had been rescheduled for July 6, 2021 but was continued at the request of the defense.

Defense attorney Mary Martin said an expert was needed to review cell phone data provided by the prosecution.

"On its face the data appears to contain inconsistencies. This data was then used to create a map of defendant's location around the time of the offense. A motion to appoint an expert has been filed and more time is needed to secure an expert and allow them to conduct a thorough examination of all evidence," Martin said in the motion.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh granted the continuance to Sept. 13.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense filed a joint motion to continue the trial because both are awaiting cell phone tower reports involving individuals in the case.

McElfresh continued the trial until Nov. 1.

Wilson is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Charlton about 12:15 a.m. on June 2 and found Shamel had been shot. Shamel, 22, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he died.

The Butler County Coroner's Office said Shamel died of gunshot wounds.

Martin has also filed a notice of alibi on Wilson's behalf stating his whereabouts at the time prosecutors and police say Shamel was shot and killed.

In the motion, Wilson said that at the time of Shamel's slaying, he was at his home on Branch Court in Harrison with his brother, then a friend's residence in Cincinnati, then back at his home with his brother after a stop on Robben Lane in Cincinnati.

In the shooting incident, a woman placed a 911 call and said an intruder had shot her son.

"Someone just barged in and shot my son," the caller said. "I need an ambulance right away."

When the dispatcher asked if he was conscious, the woman answered, "He is still breathing. He is gasping."

As the dispatcher gathered information for police and paramedics on their way, the mother said while crying, "Darrian? Ma'am, he is gone. He's gone."