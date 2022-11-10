Two Hamilton police officers have been cleared to return to duty following the fatal shooting of Stephaun Jones in October.

Police said Jones was suspected of killing a person on Fairgrove Avenue on Oct. 8.

After the killing on Fairgrove Avenue, Fairfield Township police encountered Jones, but failed to stop him. Fairfield Township Chief of Police Robert Chabali said his officers should have fired at Jones, but didn't. The two Fairfield Township officers involved in the encounter later resigned

“They’re good people, but at some point and time, they made a decision that they couldn’t take a human life if they had to, and the best thing for them to do is move on,” Chabali said.

Jones was located later that day, produced a handgun and was fatally shot by Hamilton officers Bryan Bowlin and James Leisinger, the department said.

"I'm proud of them - they're heroes," Chief Craig Bucheit said in a statement Thursday. "They protected many innocent lives by placing themselves in harm's way."

The Hamilton chief said his officers used good tactics and followed their training.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was invited to investigate the incident. The agency's report had not yet been released on Thursday.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton officers who shot suspect cleared to return to duty