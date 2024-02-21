Hamilton Police continue investigation into 19-year-old woman's death

Feb. 21—Hamilton Police are continuing to investigate the death of a woman Friday afternoon at a residence, according to Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler.

The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound about 12:39 p.m. at a house on Peregrine Way, according to the Hamilton police report. She was transported to a Dayton hospital, where she was pronounced dead that evening.

Police list the death as "unspecified," and the Montgomery County Coroner's Office said Tuesday "the cause and manner of death have not been determined."

Ungerbuehler said Wednesday detectives are still actively investigating.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said his office has also be consulted about death and the investigation is continuing.

The woman is survived by an infant who was in the residence when the shooting happened, according to family and officials.