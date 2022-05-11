Hamilton police identify all victims in FOP Lodge stabbing

May 11—Hamilton police are still looking for two men in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man at a teen girl's 15th birthday party at an FOP lodge.

There were four victims in the incident Saturday night, and Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, a Hamilton resident, was killed. The three others went to hospitals for treatment.

A reward is being offered for information that helps locate two persons of interest, Juan Flores and Oscar Flores, according to police.

The incident was initially reported to police as a shooting. Hamilton and Fairfield police officers and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the FOP Lodge where a quinceañera was taking place. That is a traditional birthday party on a girl's 15th birthday celebrated among Mexican and Latinx communities and families.

Uninvited guests arrived at the party, and at one point, someone fired a gun at or near the area.

"This was found to be an isolated incident targeting the victims," according to police.

Diaz Lira died of a stab wound, police said.

The surviving victims ― Adan Edgardo Segoviano Hernandez, 21, of Hamilton; Joaquin Tovar, 56, of Hamilton; and Jerson Estrada Medrano, 21, of Hamilton ― were treated for severe lacerations which were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton police at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

Representatives of the FOP lodge said no FOP members were at the event, according to an FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 Facebook post.

"The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent," according to the post.

The incident remains under investigation.

Journalist Larry Seward with Journal-News content partner WCPO contributed to this report.