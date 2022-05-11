Hamilton police identify all victims in FOP Lodge stabbing

Michael D. Pitman, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

May 11—Hamilton police are still looking for two men in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man at a teen girl's 15th birthday party at an FOP lodge.

There were four victims in the incident Saturday night, and Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, a Hamilton resident, was killed. The three others went to hospitals for treatment.

A reward is being offered for information that helps locate two persons of interest, Juan Flores and Oscar Flores, according to police.

The incident was initially reported to police as a shooting. Hamilton and Fairfield police officers and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the FOP Lodge where a quinceañera was taking place. That is a traditional birthday party on a girl's 15th birthday celebrated among Mexican and Latinx communities and families.

Uninvited guests arrived at the party, and at one point, someone fired a gun at or near the area.

"This was found to be an isolated incident targeting the victims," according to police.

Diaz Lira died of a stab wound, police said.

The surviving victims ― Adan Edgardo Segoviano Hernandez, 21, of Hamilton; Joaquin Tovar, 56, of Hamilton; and Jerson Estrada Medrano, 21, of Hamilton ― were treated for severe lacerations which were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton police at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

Representatives of the FOP lodge said no FOP members were at the event, according to an FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 Facebook post.

"The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent," according to the post.

The incident remains under investigation.

Journalist Larry Seward with Journal-News content partner WCPO contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google adopts an Apple-like approach for its Pixel products

    Google on Wednesday took a big step toward pushing its Pixel product line-up down a road already paved by Apple and its array of trendsetting devices. The latest additions to its six-year-old Pixel brand will include Google’s first smartwatch that draws upon the features and expertise it has gained from last year’s $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness gadget maker Fitbit. The new watch, targeted for an autumn release, marks Google’s first major attempt to make its mark in wearable technology, a market that has been growing steadily since Apple introduced its smartwatch in 2014.

  • How meditation could soothe the ongoing rancour over Brexit

    Few issues have divided Britain as much as Brexit, with the country still polarised nearly six years on from the referendum.

  • New class of cancer drugs down, not out, after Roche trial setback - analysts

    The fresh blow to Roche's hopes in a closely watched class of cancer immunotherapies cast a long shadow across the crowded field on Wednesday, but the latest setback is not the end of the road for these oncology treatments, analysts say. Roche said an interim analysis of an ongoing clinical trial showed that its experimental drug, tiragolumab, failed to meaningfully slow disease progression in newly diagnosed patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with its approved PD-L1 immunotherapy Tecentriq, versus Tecentriq alone. The study will continue to evaluate whether the combination helps patients live longer, the gold standard for cancer treatments.

  • Judge finds Florida's Republican-backed congressional map illegally harms Black voters

    During a virtual hearing, Circuit Court Judge J. Layne Smith said the map that passed the legislature last month at DeSantis' urging "diminishes African Americans' ability to elect the representative of their choice" in a north Florida district in violation of the state constitution.

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Casey White Reveals What He and Jail Guard Lover Did During 11 Days on the Run

    Lauderdale CountyCasey White, the dangerous murder inmate who bolted from an Alabama prison with his jailer, has told detectives that the lovebirds spent most of their time on the run holed up in a cheap Indiana motel and plotting where to go next.Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, were captured on Monday night after a dramatic police chase in Evansville, Indiana, just a five-hour drive from the Florence prison they absconded from 11 days ea

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • ‘Get Out and Run’: Runaway Prison Guard’s Last Words Revealed in Audio of 911 Call

    Lauderdale CountyThe Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama pri

  • Judge nixes Jan. 6 plea deal after right-wing streamer 'Baked Alaska' declares himself 'innocent'

    WASHINGTON — A right-wing internet personality who live-streamed himself storming the U.S.

  • Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel case has been arrested in Georgetown County

    Brittanee Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach with friends.

  • Brink’s driver used clear lunch bag to steal more than $1 million from banks, feds say

    Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.

  • Vermont Trust-Fund Kid Accused of Killing Mom at Sea to Inherit Family Estate

    Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via GettyWhen Linda Carman accepted an offer from her 22-year-old son to set out on what she believed would be a pleasant mom-and-son fishing trip in September 2016, she couldn’t have known how it would all go horrifically wrong. The vessel sank and Linda disappeared at sea, leaving her son, Nathan, to float adrift on a life raft for eight days before he was rescued, professing that he was grief-stricken and had nothing to do with the tragic accident.Federal auth

  • New York event planner charged with fatally shoving elderly woman sent back to jail

    NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge revoked the $500,000 bail Tuesday of Queens event planner Lauren Pazienza after new details emerged about the wine-fueled rampage that preceded her alleged deadly shove of a beloved 87-year-old voice coach. Pazienza, 26, dressed in a black suit, was detained at her state Supreme Court arraignment after pleading not guilty to manslaughter and assault for Barbara ...

  • Mom let 47-year-old ‘marry’ her 13-year-old, TX officials say. She’s going to prison

    The 13-year-old girl said during a 2017 doctor’s appointment that “she was sexually active with her husband,” prosecutors say.

  • New York woman enraged over being kicked out of park before fatally shoving vocal coach, say prosecutors

    The 26-year-old New York woman accused of fatally shoving an 86-year-old voice coach did so in an angry fit that began when she was kicked out of a closing

  • How did the Alabama inmate and officer evade authorities for so long? Money, expert says.

    Corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White evaded police after escaping an Alabama jail for almost two weeks. How did they do it?

  • 'Mayhem at Lake George' lives up to its name as wild video shows fights breaking out

    Police video shows multiple fights happening at the annual "Mayhem at Lake George" event in Florida. One person was hospitalized; five were arrested.

  • New Jersey Woman Gets 95-Year Prison Sentence In 2016 Killing Of Girlfriend

    A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to nearly 100 years behind bars for both arranging the unsuccessful assassination of her lover and for later strangling the woman to death with an electrical cord, officials said. A superior court judge gave Jennifer Sweeney a 95-year prison sentence in the 2016 murder and 2015 attempted murder of Tyrita Julius, 41, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday. Julius was killed just months after Sweeney orchestrated a failed assassination a

  • Marietta man found guilty of raping 6-year-old

    The victim told Cobb County special victim’s unit investigators that she “didn’t want to tell on” him.

  • Former Bradenton teacher gets prison time for sexual battery of 15-year-old student

    “What happened to my son is every parent’s worst nightmare. We are supposed to be able to send our children to school and know they are safe and taken care of by their teachers.”