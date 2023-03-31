Hamilton police investigating shooting of a juvenile

A juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, who was found at a resident in the 900 block of Park Avenue in Hamilton on Thursday evening, has been taken to a hospital, police Lt. Jon Richardson said.

According to a police department statement, police and firefighters were sent to the address about 7 p.m. after being notified there was a juvenile there who had been shot.

The statement made no mention of the juvenile’s condition.

Police detectives have been called to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will update this developing report as information becomes available.