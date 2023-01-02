Hamilton Police issues warning about phone scam after woman loses money

Hamilton Police have issued a warning to its residents about a phone scam targeting the community, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Scammers are calling pretending to be police officers saying they have a warrant for people’s arrests because of missing jury duty and a fine needs to be paid, Hamilton Police say.

They’re demanding as much as $1,500 and one woman became a victim, WCPO reports.

“This guy was very nice,” Lori Vaughn said. “He knew the law. He had all the instructions, and everything sounded legit.”

She said the caller ID displayed the Hamilton Police Department’s actual number and Vaughn that it was real.

She tells WCPO the scammer would not let her hang up saying the had to pay a fine.

“He said there was a certified letter that was mailed to my house that was signed by me,” Vaughn said. “I couldn’t recall so I was frantic because I’m not a criminal. I started crying because I don’t have that kind of money.”

The caller demanded $1,300 but accepted $300 instead.

Vaughn was told to transfer the money to a Zelle account but realized it was a scam after talking to her relatives, according to WCPO.

“It is embarrassing, but I guess it was just a lesson learned,” Vaughn said.

She fell for what experts says is the core of scammers techniques.

“They really try and take advantage of your emotions,” cognitive psychologist Alan Castel said. “Really putting you in stressful situations, making you rush to make decisions.”

Police say they never call and demand money from you to take care of a warrant and the best thing to do is hang up, call the police and confirm you spoke to an actual officer, WCPO says.

“You shouldn’t feel ashamed because other people are in the same boat,” Castel said. “In fact you might be helping them by telling them about this scam that’s out there.”

Vaughn tells WCPO that’s exactly what she is doing.