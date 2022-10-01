A police officer was fired Friday after following his arrest in September, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

On Sept. 16, former Hamilton police officer Casey Johnson was off duty when he was allegedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game, officials said in a news release.

Officials say Johnson then left the parking lot in a vehicle that was reported in a two-car crash.

He was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to Hamilton police. Johnson was later charged with vandalism due to damage he reportedly caused to the door of a police cruiser, officials said.

Officials said the Ross Township Police Department responded to the altercation at the high school, while the Butler County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

"The facts of this case are undisputed and deeply troubling," Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit wrote in a letter announcing Johnson's termination.

Police records show a pre-disciplinary conference was held at the Hamilton Police Department on Thursday to address the allegations against Johnson.

In the letter, Bucheit noted Johnson's attorney brought up "exemplary record" for the past 18 years and his commendation for "heroic efforts in preserving the life of a young woman during a brutal life-threatening attack."

Despite those factors, Bucheit wrote, "it is clear that anything short of the most serious sanction would demean the egregious nature of these violations."

Johnson was hired to the department in November 2004 and promoted to the position of sergeant in July of this year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton police officer fired following OVI arrest