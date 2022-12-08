Hamilton Police surround house looking for suspect who fired shots in Lindenwald

Dec. 8—The investigation of a vehicle hit by shots Wednesday afternoon on Laurel Avenue led to Hamilton Police to a possible suspect at a North Sixth Street residence.

Shots were fired about 12:30 p.m. on Laurel near Freeman Avenue in the Lindenwald neighborhood that struck a vehicle, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. Doorbell cameras in the neighborhood caught images of a suspect fleeing in a car.

About three hours later, officers located the car and surrounded a house on North Sixth Street. Officers with weapons drawn made entry, but the suspect was not found in the house.

Ungerbuehler said there were no injuries and the investigation is continuing.