Hamilton residence searched in response to neighborhood complaints, police say

Oct. 10—Hamilton Police and the SWAT unit executed a search warrant at a residence near Ninth and Vine streets Tuesday morning in response to neighborhood complaints, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler.

One person was taken into custody during the drug search about 10:15 a.m., police said.

Ungerbuehler said the investigation is ongoing and possible charges will come later.

Several people were detained in police cruisers while what appeared to be undercover officers searched. The people were released when officers cleared the scene about two hours later.