Hamilton school board candidates forum set for tonight

Oct. 2—The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce will host the first of two candidate forums for Hamilton candidates running for elected office.

Tonight's forum will feature Hamilton City School Board candidates from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. The forum is being presented in cooperation with Miami Downtown Hamilton and TvHamilton.

Voters in the Nov. 7 general election will choose two of the candidates to be elected to office. The forum will feature incumbent school board member ShaQuila Mathews along with Cameron E. Binegar, Joseph L. Copas and Robin Szary.

School board member Steve Isgro is not seeking re-election.

TvHamilton will be taping and providing a live Facebook feed for this event. This event is open to the public.

The Chamber of Commerce along with Miami Downtown Hamilton and TvHamilton will present the Hamilton City Council candidates on Oct. 9 at the same time and place.