Hamilton sees two shootings in two nights

Feb. 18—Police are investigating two shootings this week in Hamilton — one that put a man in the hospital.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a Cincinnati man was shot outside at a Belle Avenue residence, according to Hamilton Police.

Randall Patton, 31, went to the residence in the 1000 block of Belle at about 6:54 p.m., where there was a dispute and he was shot, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Patton was taken to an area hospital, where he remained hospitalized Thursday, Burkhardt said.

"It was some type of domestic situation," Burkhardt said. "He (Patton) went to the house. He didn't go in, but there was some dispute and he told to leave. And it escalated."

The investigation by detectives is continuing and no charges had been filed by Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, shots were fired in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue, missing people but causing damage to a residence, according to the police report.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. where the suspect shot at a 51-year-old man and in the process, a residence was damaged in the gunfire. A teen was in the residence at the time of the shooting. There were no injuries, and no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.