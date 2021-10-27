Hamilton shooting claims 1 life

Oct. 26—HAMILTON — A Tuesday afternoon shooting claimed the life of a Hamilton woman and led to a murder charge for the man she was in a relationship with, according to authorities.

According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Rhonda Tubb, 41, was the victim. The shooting occurred at her residence at 40272 Center Hill Rd. at approximately 12:23 p.m.

"Monroe 911 received a call at the above time that a female had been shot. Upon my arrival, I found Rhonda Tubb deceased from a gunshot wound," Gurley stated in the press release.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said in a press release Hamilton Gage Adair, 29, of Hamilton was charged in the case. As of late Tuesday afternoon, he was awaiting his bond to be set.

"MCSO investigators also responded to the shooting and after an initial investigation at the scene, Hamilton Gage Adair, who lived at the residence along with his mother, was placed under arrest and taken to Monroe County Detention Center, where he was charged and booked for murder. His girlfriend was the one who was shot," Crook said in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office press release.

Narcotics were also found at the residence, and additional charges are expected.

"Our prayers go out to the victim's family and all involved," Crook said.

Tubb's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Pearl for an autopsy and further investigation.