Hamilton shooting claims 2 lives

Apr. 7—HAMILTON — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly April 7 shooting that claimed the lives of two females, according to Sheriff Kevin Crook.

In a press release, Crook said at 2:39 p.m. Monroe County 911 received a call concerning a possible shooting on Harris Road, near Flower Farm Road.

Upon arrival, deputies and investigators secured the crime scene, which was on the road, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The press release stated it appears the shooter was one of the deceased.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these young ladies," Crook stated in the press release.