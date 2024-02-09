Hamilton Southeastern Schools has a superintendent candidate but they're not saying who

Hamilton Southeastern Schools will have a new leader by the month’s end, the school board shared this week.

The board has made an offer to a candidate and will soon host a meeting to discuss contract terms and then ultimately announce the leader by the end of February, district officials told IndyStar.

This announcement comes after former superintendent Yvonne Stokes departed the district abruptly in the first weeks of the school year.

During a January school board meeting, then Board President Dawn Lang said the board was focused on selecting a superintendent by the middle or end of February.

“Our top priority over these past few months has been to ensure a fair and comprehensive superintendent search to identify the best candidate to lead our school district,” said Lang, who was replaced by Dr. Juanita Albright as board president in January.

By that meeting, the board had narrowed a pool of 10 candidates to five. They were embarking on second interviews and have since offered the job to one of the candidates.

Here’s what you need to know:

What did HSE do to find a superintendent?

HSE’s board hired an outside consulting firm to manage a nationwide search for the district’s next leader.

In September, the board contracted Indiana-based Administrator Assistance for a fee of $15,000 to help identify candidates.

The firm also provided mentoring to interim superintendent Matt Kegley for an additional daily fee of $750 per day, which represents any full day the mentor must be physically at the school district.

What community input has the board heard?

On Nov. 28, a group of 30 community members hand-selected by school board members, the teachers union and the mayors of Noblesville and Fishers met to discuss skills and priorities desired in a superintendent.

The session was not open to the wider public and further details of the meeting were not shared although the board said they used feedback to inform their decision.

Administrative Assistance facilitated the group session on behalf of the board. Lang was present on behalf of the board to "encourage honest input and guard against biases, no board members were present other than the board president," the board detailed in a district newsletter.

"Following these breakout discussions, each group was asked to provide feedback by ranking the standards according to their collective priorities and to provide explanations, comments, oradditional concerns for each of the targeted skills," the newsletter reads.

What does the contract for HSE’s new superintendent say?

The proposed three-year contract terms include a hike in pay from the previous administration and four weeks of paid vacation.

If approved, the district’s new superintendent would make a base salary of $215,270, up by about $20,000 from Stokes’ last contract.

The new hire would also be eligible for an annual salary bump that does not exceed $20,000, depending on the results of the school board’s performance evaluation.

On top of the salary, the contract awards a monthly stipend of $1,000 as an automobile allowance. A technology allowance of $100 per month is also listed.

The contract would expire in Feb. 2027. In the offer, the superintendent candidate must start before July 1.

Who is running HSE schools while they hire a new leader?

Matt Kegley, who previously served as an assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the district, was appointed as interim superintendent in the same breath of Stokes’ departure.

Kegley is receiving a stipend of about $350 per week for taking on the job in addition to some duties he previously had as assistant superintendent. According to his contract, Kegley's salary is $154,945.

Kegley led HSE through its referendum renewal campaign, which voters approved in November.

In September, Kegley told IndyStar that he hadn’t ruled out the possibility of taking the job permanently if that were an option. Neither Kegley nor the board has announced whether he has applied for the post.

Kegley said his experience in the district provided a compass for his time at the helm.

“I'm relational by nature, and I want to leverage, if you will, the time that I've had in the district to help people know that I'm here,” Kegley said. “I'm not going anywhere. And I believe that I can lead us through this interim period.”

When will a new superintendent be hired?

The Hamilton Southeastern School Board will meet on Feb. 21 to hear feedback on its new superintendent’s contract although their candidate will not be public at that point.

The board will announce and vote on their new superintendent at a public meeting a week later on Feb. 28.

Board members now meet an hour earlier at 6 p.m.

