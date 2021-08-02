Hamilton teen charged in machete attack at Hueston Woods

Aug. 2—A 17-year-old Hamilton girl is accused of attacking another teen at Hueston Woods with a machete, resulting in cuts on the victim's head, chest, arms and legs, according to Preble County court records.

The teen is facing one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of assault.

On July 15, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer found the suspect sitting in a chair in the O-Loop of the park's campground with the victim on the ground covered in blood, according to Preble County Juvenile Court records.

The officer was responding to an assault after a man reported a girl, later identified as the suspect, punched him in the face after he heard her yelling for help and stopped his car.

The suspect reportedly had blood her hands and forearms.

"I asked what happened," read a report from the officer. "[The suspect] told me she knew that we would be coming and that's why she did it."

The officer then handcuffed the suspect, searched her and placed her in the back of the cruiser.

He requested medics and then began providing aid to the victim, who was alert.

When the officer asked who hurt her, the victim identified the suspect and said, "I thought she was my friend," according to court documents.

A MedFlight ground crew transported the victim to an area hospital.

Her father later reported to the officer that she underwent a four-hour surgery and suffered lacerations on her legs, arms, chest and head, as well as defensive wounds on her hands, according to court records.

The suspect was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.

A machete, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and alcohol were located at the scene.

The Preble County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Oxford LifeSquad and the Camden Sommers Twp. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.