Hamilton teenager arrested after gun discharges, hits another teen

Jul. 10—Hamilton police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to an alleged accidental shooting Friday in a west side apartment.

The teen, charged with negligent assault, a third-degree misdemeanor, was scheduled to appear in Butler County Juvenile Court on Monday but it was continued until Tuesday morning.

Police said a16-year-old boy from Middletown was injured at the Hamilton apartment Friday evening when a gun discharged.

The incident happened at 6:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of NW Washington Boulevard on the city's west side. Two teenagers were mishandling the gun when it fired, police said.

The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he received medical attention for a minor gunshot wound. After receiving treatment, the victim was released from the hospital.

Later on Friday evening, a 15-year-old from Hamilton was arrested on the misdemeanor charge.

Police said the suspect and other juveniles also were found in the apartment. When police officers arrived, they gave first aid to the victim, and secured the apartment before paramedics entered to continue aid.

Officers spoke to the witnesses at the scene and a handgun was found in bushes behind the apartment complex. Witnesses were then taken to the police station and interviewed by a detective, which is when the suspect admitted to accidentally shooting the victim.

Butler County Juvenile Court Administrator Tim Myers said the teen's parent "had some sort of crisis" and had to leave before the case was called. Myers said a guardian ad litem, an attorney who acts in a child's best interest in place of a parent, was assigned to the teen.

The teenager will remain in juvenile detention until his case is called at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.