Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) insiders recover some losses but still US$16k away from matching original investment

Insiders who bought US$128k worth of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 13% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$16k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hamilton Thorne Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Diarmaid Douglas-Hamilton, sold CA$127k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.10 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (CA$1.57). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Diarmaid Douglas-Hamilton was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 71.30k shares for CA$128k. But they sold 61.60k shares for CA$127k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Hamilton Thorne insiders. Their average price was about CA$1.79. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Hamilton Thorne Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Hamilton Thorne insider buying shares in the last three months. Lead Independent Director Robert Potter shelled out CA$27k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Hamilton Thorne

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hamilton Thorne insiders own about CA$43m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hamilton Thorne Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Hamilton Thorne insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hamilton Thorne has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

